Man, 79, randomly punched in NYC subway station attack: cops

A stranger randomly punched a 79-year-old man in the head inside a Queens subway station over the weekend, video released early Wednesday shows.

The senior was inside the Junction Boulevard station in Corona around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when the brute suddenly walked past him and slugged him without provocation, according to cops and the video.

The victim, who was standing inside the mezzanine to the No. 7 line — near the service entry door — fell backwards, hitting a wall and dropped to the ground, according to police and the footage.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition, with a cut on the back of his head, cops said.

The attacker may have previously been arguing with a woman who was with him – and took his anger out on the innocent victim, police said.

The suspect, who fled after the incident, is described as about 20 years old with a dark complexion and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white Puma logo on the front, blue jeans and a black backpack.