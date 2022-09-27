Man, 75, struck by stray bullet in daylight Bronx shooting

A 75-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet in The Bronx over the weekend when a shooter on a moped opened fire in broad-daylight, cops say.

The senior was walking on East 180th Street near Daly Avenue in West Farms around 2:20 p.m. Sunday when two people rode by on the scooter, authorities said.

An image grabbed from surveillance footage and released by the NYPD late Monday shows the backseat passenger pointing a gun.

Multiple rounds were fired at “an unknown group of individuals” – with one bullet striking the elderly man in his left thigh, cops said.

Police do not believe he was the intended target.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A nearby security camera captured the image of two suspects on a moped wielding a gun in The Bronx NYPD

The suspects fled in an unknown direction and were still at large Tuesday morning.