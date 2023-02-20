Man, 75, murdered in NYC apartment

An elderly man who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment last week was murdered, cops said Monday.

Donald Wallace, 75, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside his West 23rd Street apartment in NYCHA’s Carey Gardens complex in Coney Island after police responded to a 911 call there around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, and officials say it appeared he suffered blunt-force trauma to the head.

Police confirmed Monday morning that Wallace’s death was ruled a homicide.

Cops had no suspect details or any other information on the crime.