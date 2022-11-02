A 71-year-old man died weeks after a 15-year-old boy brutally beat him outside a Manhattan pizzeria, police said Wednesday.

Hbrad Boonshaft got into a “brief verbal encounter” with the teen suspect outside 2 Bros Pizza on Eighth Avenue near West 25th Street in Chelsea just before 4 p.m. September 15, cops and police sources said.

Then the boy pummeled the senior in the head, knocking him unconscious, police said.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with a subdural hematoma, authorities said.

Boonshaft died of his injuries at the hospital around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

The teen suspect – whose name has not been released because of his age – was arrested soon after the initial incident, and charged with assault on a victim over 65, cops said.

Boonshaft’s death has been ruled a homicide by the city medical examiner’s office.