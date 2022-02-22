Man, 61, slashed by stranger in NYC: cops

A stranger slashed a 61-year-old man in the arm in Queens Monday night, cops said.

The victim was walking on Judge Street near Vietor Avenue in Elmhurst around 7 p.m. when the assailant approached, said something indecipherable and then cut him, police said.

The suspect took off after the attack, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.