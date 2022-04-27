Man, 61, killed in basement fire at Queens home

A 61-year-old man was killed when a blaze erupted in his Queens home early Wednesday, authorities said. 

The fire broke out in the basement of the two-story residence on Bedell Street near 115th Road in Jamaica around 4:30 a.m., officials said. 

Colin Cyrus was discovered unconscious and unresponsive – with severe burns – inside the home, police said. 

Colin Cyrus was pronounced dead on scene.
He was pronounced dead on scene by EMS. 

No one else was hurt, according to the FDNY.

The blaze, which drew a dozen units with 60 firefighters to the scene, was under control by 5:10 a.m., the FDNY said. 

The cause was under investigation later in the morning, but there were no immediate signs of criminality.

