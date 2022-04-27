Man, 61, killed in basement fire at Queens home

A 61-year-old man was killed when a blaze erupted in his Queens home early Wednesday, authorities said.
The fire broke out in the basement of the two-story residence on Bedell Street near 115th Road in Jamaica around 4:30 a.m., officials said.
Colin Cyrus was discovered unconscious and unresponsive – with severe burns – inside the home, police said.
He was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.
No one else was hurt, according to the FDNY.
The blaze, which drew a dozen units with 60 firefighters to the scene, was under control by 5:10 a.m., the FDNY said.
The cause was under investigation later in the morning, but there were no immediate signs of criminality.