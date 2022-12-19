Man, 51, found fatally slashed in neck on NYC street: cops

A 51-year-old man was found dead — with his neck slashed — on an East Village street early Monday, cops said.

Patrol officers discovered James Cunningham covered in blood on Avenue A near East 13th Street just after 1 a.m. — and rolled him over to find a large cut on his neck, authorities and police sources said.

Cunningham earlier had walked gone into a nearby bar, drank a seltzer and left. The bartender said he heard cops outside — and stepped out to see the victim lying dead in the street, according to the sources.

A 51-year-old man was found fatally slashed in the neck on Avenue A near East 13th Street just after 1 a.m. Monday. Google Maps

Police believe he was attacked by someone and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. No weapons were found nearby.

Cunningham himself was just arrested 10 days ago and charged with menacing with a knife, the sources said.

The motive for the fatal attack unclear and cops did not have any information on a suspect later in the morning.