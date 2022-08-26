Man, 49, stabbed during clash with stranger in NYC: cops

A 49-year-old man was stabbed during an early-morning clash when he bumped into a stranger just outside the Port Authority subway station Friday, authorities said.

Guarionex Torres was knifed in the neck and groin after he and Jesus Ramirez, 28, got into a fracas at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue in Hells Kitchen just before 1 a.m., according to cops.

Torres was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ramirez was arrested on the scene and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

He is claiming self-defense, according to police sources.

Torres has multiple prior arrests and was busted just last week for swinging a hatchet at people, cops said.

A knife was recovered near the scene, cops said.

Brass knuckles were also recovered, police sources said.

Photos show a Citi Bike on the ground near the taped-off scene.