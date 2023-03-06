Man, 47, shot twice outside NYC public school

A man was shot twice Monday evening when bullets flew outside a Brooklyn public school.
The 47-year-old victim was shot once in the back and once in the arm outside PS 678 East New York Middle School of Excellence in East New York at 4:45 p.m., according to police.
He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.
Three suspects dressed head-to-toe in black fled on foot following the shooting, cops said.
There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing, police said.