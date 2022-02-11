The Hamden Journal

Man, 44, critically hurt by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

A 44-year-old man is clinging to life after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed a Brooklyn street late Thursday, cops said. 

The victim was in the crosswalk at Bergen Street and Fourth Avenue in Boerum Hill around 8:50 p.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan heading north on Fourth Avenue, police said. 

The driver fled the scene, cops said. 

Police at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Fourth Avenue at Bergen Street in Brooklyn.
Christopher Sadowski
brooklyn hit and run
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
Christopher Sadowski

The victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he remained with life-threatening injuries Friday morning, police said. 

The driver remained on the loose Friday.

