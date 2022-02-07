The Hamden Journal

Man, 41, found fatally shot in head in NYC: cops

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a Bronx street early Monday, cops said. 

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Andrews Ave.
The victim was discovered lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound to his head, on Andrews Avenue near West 183rd Street in University Heights just minutes after midnight, authorities said. 

Police are seen at the scene of a fatal shooting on Andrews Ave. in The Bronx, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene on Andrews Avenue.
Police are seen at the scene of a fatal shooting on Andrews Ave. in The Bronx, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022
A vehicle may have fled the scene after the shooting.
Police are seen at the scene of a fatal shooting on Andrews Ave. in The Bronx, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022
The victim was discovered lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound to his head.
The man, who was unconscious and unresponsive, was pronounced dead on the scene, cops said. 

A vehicle may have fled the scene after the shooting, according to cops. 

The motive for the slaying was not immediately clear.

