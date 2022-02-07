Man, 41, found fatally shot in head in NYC: cops
A 41-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a Bronx street early Monday, cops said.
The victim was discovered lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound to his head, on Andrews Avenue near West 183rd Street in University Heights just minutes after midnight, authorities said.
The man, who was unconscious and unresponsive, was pronounced dead on the scene, cops said.
A vehicle may have fled the scene after the shooting, according to cops.
The motive for the slaying was not immediately clear.
