A 35-year-old man was shot dead in a Queens apartment building, police said.

The unidentified victim was found shot in the head on the 17th floor stairwell of the building at 96-10 57th Ave in Corona, at about 1:50 p.m. Saturday, an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s confidential Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).