A 33-year-old man was stabbed in a Yankee Stadium subway station Sunday afternoon, cops said.

The attack happened on the mezzanine in the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium No. 4 station around 1:30 p.m., cops said. It’s unclear what sparked the violence.

NYPD at the scene of where a 33-year-old man was stabbed in the back at the the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium on August 7, 2022. Peter Gerber

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is in stable condition. Peter Gerber

Blood on the floor of the Bronx subway station after the stabbing. Peter Gerber

The attacker was described as a male in his teens or 20s wearing gray shorts, white sneakers and carrying a red shirt, according to police.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, cops said.