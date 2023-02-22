Man, 33, found killed inside car in near Mets’ Citi Field: cops

A 33-year-old man was found murdered inside a parked car just steps from Citi Field this week, authorities said.

The victim was discovered just after noon on Tuesday in the back of the vehicle parked at 127th Street and 35th Avenue in Willets Point, about a block from the Mets’ stadium, cops said.

He had “apparent signs of trauma about his body,” and was pronounced dead on scene by EMS workers.

The NYPD confirmed early Wednesday that the case was ruled a homicide.

No further information was available about the slaying or the motive, the NYPD said Wednesday. No arrests have been made.





The man’s name was not immediately released, pending family notification.