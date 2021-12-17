Man, 32, busted in Brooklyn subway shoving

A 32-year-old man was busted Thursday for shoving a stranger onto Brooklyn subway tracks in an unprovoked attack last weekend, cops said.

David Rivera, of the Bronx, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. and charged with assault, menacing, criminal trespass and harassment in connection to the Saturday morning attack at the Atlantic Avenue station, authorities said.

Rivera had just gotten off a northbound 4 train, along with the 45-year-old victim, just before 5 a.m. when he shoved the straphanger onto the southbound tracks, cops said.

The two did not appear to interact on the train before the attack, cops said.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition, with a fractured spine and ribs.

CrimeStoppers released images of Rivera, who allegedly pushed a stranger onto the tracks just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

The incident came the day before another attacker punched a 22-year-old man in the face and pushed him onto the roadbed at the same station.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition. DCPI

That attack left the victim with a fractured left arm and wrist and cuts and bruises to his knees, cops said.