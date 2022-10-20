Man, 29, stabbed in the stomach during Queens robbery: cops

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach during a robbery in Queens early Thursday, police said.

The victim was standing on 33rd Avenue near 29th Street in Astoria around 1:40 a.m. when a man strolled up to him, flashed a knife and stabbed him, cops said.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s bag, which had his cellphone, and then took off, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cops described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a light complexion.

No arrests have been made.