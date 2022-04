A 28-year-old man was fatally shot inside his Brooklyn apartment late Sunday, cops said.

Andrew Cruz was discovered shot in the head when a family member showed up at the apartment on Blake Avenue near Logan Street in East New York around 11:30 p.m., authorities said.

He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Andrew Cruz was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center. Robert Mecea

An NYPD vehicle arrives at the scene of the shooting. Robert Mecea

A family member showed up at the apartment on Blake Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Google Maps

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances leading up to the slaying were not immediately clear Monday morning.