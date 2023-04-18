Man, 24, shot dead outside NYC deli in daytime attack: cops

A 24-year-old man was shot dead outside a Brooklyn deli about a block from his home in mid-afternoon, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim, identified by cops as Nelson Ortiz, was blasted twice in the torso in front of the Midway Deli and Grill on Avenue L near East 95th Street in Canarsie around 4:15 p.m. Monday, police said.

Ortiz, who lived about a block from the scene, was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.





The broad-daylight shooting happened outside the Midway Deli and Grill. Citizen





Nelson Ortiz, 24, who lived about a block from the deli, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Nelson Ortiz/Facebook

Two men fled the scene, heading south on East 95th Street, authorities said.

Both were described as having dark complexions – with one wearing a yellow sweater and yellow sneakers, and the other dressed in a blue hooded shirt with yellow stripes, cops said.

No arrests have been made. The motive for the bloodshed was unclear Tuesday morning.

In another act of violence, inside a Brooklyn deli this time, a hateful crew assailed another man with racist comments and beat him, cops said.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was inside the 1716 Mermaid Avenue Deli and Grill in Coney Island around 2:20 p.m. Saturday when the four creeps approached him and snarled, “Where’s the sand n—r?” before striking him in the face and head, authorities said.

One of the men then hit him with a metal pipe.





A man was assailed with racist comments and brutally beaten inside a Coney Island deli, authorities said. NYPD

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.