Man, 23, stabbed in the face outside of church in the Bronx

A 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument Saturday outside a Bronx church.

The incident happened outside the Iglesia Adventista del University Church on East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section.

A man was stabbed outside an East Tremont Avenue church.

A 23-year-old was stabbed multiple times in The Bronx Saturday.



Advertisement

The victim had gotten into a squabble with an acquaintance, who allegedly knifed him, around 2 p.m., police sources said.

Blood stains could be seen on the sidewalk outside the church, which was roped off with crime scene tape.

The victim, who was arguing with another man he knew at the time, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a puncture wound to his cheek and a cut to his forehead, sources said.

Blood from the stabbing stained the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made in the incident.



Advertisement NYPD on the scene of the stabbing.



Advertisement

He is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.