Majority of NYCHA developments have broken entrance doors

More than half of the developments run by the city’s embattled Housing Authority have doors that were either broken or jammed open during a recent inspections sweep, a new audit has found.

Staffers from the city Comptroller’s office found that 57.9 percent of the 262 NYCHA complexes they checked had doors that were not properly secured — more than double the 23.5 percent during the last set of snap inspections in 2018.

“We found numerous instances where doors were propped open with bricks, rocks, or other objects to prevent them from locking,” the Comptroller’s Office detailed in a letter it sent to NYCHA on Tuesday. “We also found that many door locks did not securely latch onto the door frames or strike plates, and in some cases it appeared that door and frame magnets intended to assist in securing the doors were missing or did not work.”

The letter added: “Exterior doors that are not securely locked enable intruders and unauthorized persons to gain access to buildings and potentially put residents and authorized guests at risk.”

Photos taken by the auditors as they swept through two-thirds of NYCHA’s 335 developments reveal that one housing development, the Marble Hill Houses in The Bronx, had an entrance that was missing a door entirely.

Another picture shows an entrance door at the Bay View Houses in Brooklyn that was missing its glass, allowing someone to simply reach their arm inside.

All told, more than one-third of projects examined — 37% — had at least one entrance door that was inappropriately jammed open, while 40% had at least one with a broken lock.

The crisis is worst in Brooklyn where a staggering 66% of developments had at least one door that wasn’t working properly, up a staggering 49% from 2018.

Audits have shown that NYCHA has struggled with maintenance and security over the past decade. Getty Images

NYCHA’s best door maintenance was found in Queens, where slightly more than half of the agency’s developments had doors that were all working properly when auditors visited.

Lander’s report is the latest in a decade-plus long string of scandals of maintenance, security and public health at the Housing Authority, which has suffered from years of mismanagement and under-funding.

The scandal-scarred agency is the biggest landlord in the Big Apple and provides housing to more than 300,000 New Yorkers.

Then-Mayor Bill de Blasio struck a deal with federal prosecutors in 2019 that put the agency under the partial control of a monitor after prosecutors revealed officials there had lied for years about checking for lead paint as children fell ill.

NYCHA is also under a court mandate to overhaul its mold remediation practices after it failed for years to properly attack outbreaks of the dangerous fungus in developments.

Additionally, tenants have complained for years about failures to tackle rodent infestation, repair trash compactors, properly maintain elevators and perform basic repairs in units.

NYCHA did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.