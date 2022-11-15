Major NYC gang takedown includes bust of man who shot 3-year-old: police sources

Authorities have taken down two rival Brooklyn gangs responsible for a slew of homicides and shootings — including one that injured a 3-year-old girl, police sources said Tuesday, noting that the Brooklyn district attorney and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell were set to announce the news at an afternoon press conference.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez will make the announcement with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Robert Mecea

Cops busted more than two dozen people in the operation, including the person allegedly responsible for shooting the tot with a stray bullet after he opened fire near the child’s Brownsville daycare in March, law enforcement sources said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell will announce the takedown of two major rival gangs. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Aside from the child who was shot, the gangs — known as Woo, a combination of the Bloods and Crips, and Choo, a Folk Nation gang — are also responsible for shooting a cab driver for playing music from a rival gang, the sources said.

DA Eric Gonzalez and Sewell are slated to announce the arrests and more details on the investigation at 12:30 p.m.