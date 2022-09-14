Magazine publisher Jason Binn cleared of groping charges

Magazine publisher Jason Binn has been cleared of forcible touching charges after Manhattan prosecutors found “insufficient evidence” he groped an unidentified teenage relative.

The 54-year-old publisher of DuJour Magazine was arrested in June after being accused of grabbing the 16-year-old girl’s rear end in February following a Valentine’s Day dinner at Cipriani Downtown in Soho.

But the case against Binn was tossed last week by Judge Michael Gaffey after the accuser refused to cooperate with officials, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office told The Post Tuesday.

“After investigating this case, the People have insufficient evidence to prove the forcible touching charge without the complaining witness,” the DA’s office said.

“The People are informed that the complaining witness does not wish to proceed with this case and the complaining witness understands that there will be no temporary order of protection once this case is dismissed.”

Binn had originally been charged with forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse, according to court records.

After the reversal, Binn exclusively told Page Six Tuesday that his ordeal had been a “nightmare” that he wouldn’t wish on anyone else.

At the time of his arrest, Binn had claimed the charges were filed at the behest of his estranged wife Haley Lieberman Binn. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

He and his lawyers had contended that the charges were orchestrated by his estranged wife Haley Lieberman Binn as leverage in their divorce case.

The two reportedly share three children, including a daughter that was 16 at the time of his arrest.

“This is unfortunately the latest chapter in a long and bitter divorce proceeding,” his divorce lawyer, Valentina Shaknes, said in June.

“As to the future of my relationship with my children, I will continue to be the best and most loving father a man can be,” Binn told Page Six.

In a new statement to The Post Tuesday, Shaknes said she was “obviously delighted that the baseless charges against Mr. Binn were dismissed.”

Neither Lieberman Binn nor her lawyer responded to a request for comment from the outlet on the reversal. She had not spoken publicly following her husband’s arrest.

Binn is the founder and CEO of DuJour Media. Its chief publication is only available to people with an average net worth of $5 million, liquid assets of $1 million and a house worth $1.5 million, according to The New York Times.