Luxury Row NYC hotel to house hundreds of migrant families

A swank midtown Manhattan hotel will be home to hundreds of migrant families, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday, announcing that the Row NYC is being turned into the latest “humanitarian relief center” to grapple with an influx of asylum seekers in the city.

The four-star Row NYC hotel — located in pricey Times Square and formerly the iconic Milford Plaza — will initially house 200 migrant families and will have the ability to take on even more in the coming weeks, Adams said.

The $400-a-night hotel — once billed as being “in the center of it all” — has more than 1,000 rooms and is located in the same district as PS 33, the public school in Chelsea that parents told The Post is already overburdened by the sudden influx of migrant students who can’t speak English.

The city’s latest bid to cope with the spiraling crisis that has seen 18,600 migrants flood the city since May, means the school, which currently has just one certified bilingual teacher, could potentially end up with even more asylum-seeking kids as the hotel fills up.

The four-star Row NYC hotel in pricey Times Square will initially house 200 migrant families, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday. G.N.Miller/NYPost

“As the numbers of asylum seekers entering New York City continues to increase without an end in sight, the city’s family-focused Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will soon open to serve families with children and provide them with the care and compassion they deserve,” Adams said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our team will continue to work with these families and assess if they want to actually stay in New York City and, if not, help them get to their desired destinations.”

The Post first revealed in August that the luxury digs would be converted into an intake center for hundreds of migrants — before the city abruptly scrapped the plan. The city didn’t explain at the time why the plan was axed.

The revamped former Milford Plaza hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” amid the ongoing influx of migrants arriving in the Big Apple. G.N.Miller/NYPost

It wasn’t immediately clear when the hotel would open its doors to migrants.

The city said the latest relief center would serve as an initial base for migrants arriving in the Big Apple to give them immediate shelter, food, medical care and other services.

A tent city relief center that is for adults only is slated to open soon on Randall’s Island, according to the city. That facility had initially been planned to open at Orchard Beach in the Bronx, but was ditched due to flooding issues.

Nearly 20,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since May. Robert Miller

Migrants have been packed on buses from various border communities. G.N.Miller/NYPost

This latest push comes after Hizzoner declared a state of emergency last week over the nearly 19,000 migrants who have flooded into the city in recent months, warning the influx was pushing the city’s shelter system to breaking point and was set to cost taxpayers $1 billion by next year.

Adams, who has so far refused to blame President Biden for his controversial border policies for the current strain on the Big Apple’s resources, also said 5,500 migrant kids have been enrolled in the city’s public schools.