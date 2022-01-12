‘Lucky’ ex-con fails to appear in NYC court despite judge’s warning

The “lucky” ex-con who dodged a robbery charge due to the progressive policies of Manhattan’s new district attorney failed to appear in court in an earlier assault case — despite being explicitly warned that it could get him busted again, The Post has learned.

William Rolon, 43, was ordered to appear in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Tuesday during his arraignment in Manhattan for allegedly using a knife to threaten a drug store manager during the theft of more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Jay Weiner told Rolon he should “feel lucky” that DA Alvin Bragg’s “new policies” meant he was only charged with petit larceny — in lieu of felony robbery — and wouldn’t face “a long period of time in jail if convicted.”

Weiner also vacated an arrest warrant issued in October when Rolon failed to appear in court in Brooklyn.

“But you should know, Mr. Rolon, if you don’t go to Brooklyn on Tuesday … they will issue a warrant for your arrest. Be careful, stay safe,” Weiner said, according to a transcript of the proceeding.

William Rolon and two other accomplices attacked a 41-year-old victim in Brooklyn on April 4, police said. Google Maps

The Brooklyn case involves an April 4 incident in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where Rolon allegedly used a broomstick to repeatedly smash the victim’s head and face, causing cuts, bruises and the loss of front teeth, according to court papers.

Rolon, whose nickname is “Goya,” was allegedly aided by two accomplices during the attack, which took place when the victim, a 41-year-old man, left the building at 918 Broadway around 5 a.m., law-enforcement sources said.

The other men have yet to be caught and the victim remains in fear for his life, sources said.

Rolon was arrested in August and charged with second-degree assault and related crimes.

Under Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s new policies, Rolon was only charged with petit larceny after he allegedly used a knife to threaten a drug store manager. AP / Craig Ruttle

He was released without having to post any cash under terms of the state’s bail reform laws, which require judges to impose the “least restrictive” conditions on defendants, court records show.

The Brooklyn DA’s Office sought to have bail set at $5,000, a spokesperson said.

When Rolon failed to appear in court on Tuesday, Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Archana Rao held off issuing a warrant but scheduled another appearance for him at noon on Friday, according to court records.

Rolon is being represented in that case by the Brooklyn Defender Services, which declined to comment.