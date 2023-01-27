Longtime police precinct councilman resigns over promotion of controversial commander

A longtime precinct councilman from Brooklyn has resigned in protest of the promotion of controversial commander John Mastronardi, the Post has learned.

Joe Gonzalez, an activist who has served more than 15 years on the 79th Precinct Community Council, said he was “heartbroken” that Mastronardi was bumped up to deputy chief on Friday.

“Mastronardi’s promotion sends HORRIBLE message,” he wrote in a text message to Chief of Department Jeff Madrey, which was obtained by The Post. “He assaulted a citizen on video inflicting injury. I am in deep pain. I feel Maddrey & NYPD failed us. I can no longer support Maddrey & NYPD.”

“It’s particularly galling,” Gonzalez told The Post when reached by phone. “He stuff he’s done. I just don’t get it.”

He even reached out to Mayor Eric Adams but was unable to affect the decision.

Gonzalez said that police brass had been calling around to activists for weeks to smooth over Mastronardi’s promotion.





Deputy Chief John Mastronardi was moved out of the 75th Precinct nearly two years ago. credit nypdtwitter





John Mastronardi was promoted to deputy chief Friday https://twitter.com/NYPD75Pct/st

Mastronardi was transferred out of the 75 Precinct in East New York nearly two years ago following a petition from Rev. Kevin McCall, who claim the commander lacked “effective leadership that can help improve quality of life for the East New York community.”

During the pandemic, a video emerged of Mastronardi, without a mask, as he supervised his cops breaking up a group of men for not social distancing.

But McCall’s tune has since changed, telling the Post on Tuesday he wasn’t concerned since Maddrey and Chief of Patrol John Chell would keep in line.

Police Precinct Councils are made up of volunteers who advise their local precinct on issues and under Mayor Bill de Blasio were tapped with picking their new commanders from a small pool of candidates.