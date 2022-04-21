Long Island woman sexually assaulted, beaten during burglary

A woman was sexually assaulted and beaten after two perps broke into her Long Island home and ransacked it on Tuesday, police said.

Surveillance video released by the Suffolk County Police Department showed the two unnamed suspects strolling along a residential street in Mastic Beach in the hours before the home invasion.

The duo later barged into the woman’s home to rob it around 4 p.m., police said.

In the course of the burglary, one of the men sexually and physically assaulted the homeowner, before fleeing with cash and unspecified property.

The victim, who has not been named, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County cops described one of the wanted suspects as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with a purple stripe, while the other was sporting a light-colored hoodie and matching pants.

Suffolk County Police

Suffolk County Police

Suffolk County Police

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrests in the case.

As of Thursday, the burglars were still at large.