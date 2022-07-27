Long Island woman mauled to death by her pit bull

A 70-year-old Long Island woman was killed after she was viciously attacked by her family’s pit bull in Albertson on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Marina Verriest’s husband returned home from work at around 1 p.m. and discovered his wife’s mutilated body being dragged through the backyard by their 7-year-old dog, according to Nassau County Police and neighbors.

It’s not clear when the attack began, but police said when the husband arrived at home, “the dog was still eating on the body.”

The husband immediately called the police. When they arrived, the dog turned and charged at the first officer on the scene, who then opened fire, killing the dog.

EMS arrived on scene and declared the victim dead.

The officer who shot the dog is now receiving treatment in the hospital for trauma after seeing the carnage.

Verriest’s husband returned home to find his wife’s body being dragged through their backyard by their dog. Dennis A. Clark

“The scene was pretty horrific. We don’t know what time the attack took place but there was obviously a lot of mutilation on the body and the arm, the face, the legs,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a press conference.

“The officer saw something that was very traumatic, we take care of our officers and make sure they’re ok.”

The dog belonged to the couple’s step-son who had died in a motorcycle accident a few weeks ago. The son had been living at home and police believe that the dog had been living with the family for its whole life, Ryder said.

“We don’t know what turned the dog or why the dog turned on the woman,” he said. “There had been no previous domestic calls to the home or calls regarding the dog.”

Nassau County Police investigated the Albertson scene. Dennis A. Clark

Marina Verriest was identified by her neighbors on Terrace Court. Facebook/Mariana Verriest

Police don’t believe there is any criminality in the tragic incident.

Neighbors confirmed Verriest’s identity to The Post.