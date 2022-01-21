Long Island woman fractured both ankles unclipping from Peloton bike: suit

A Long Island woman claims she fractured both ankles while trying to unclip herself from Peloton bike pedals, new court papers show.

Valentina Hadland of Hampton Bays blames the fitness company for the Feb. 24, 2019 incident, claiming her bike and its pedals’ clipping system were defective and dangerous, according to a new Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit.

Hadland — who received the bike on Christmas 2018 — alleges the clipping system “was unsafe and dangerous for use by foreseeable users insofar as it could and did cause trapping of lower extremities and severe injuries,” the suit charges.

Hadland says she has “permanent damages to the bones, ligaments and tendons of the left and right ankles,” and suffered shock and emotional distress, the filing claims.

Peloton’s expensive indoor fitness equipment rose to popularity during the pandemic, but had recently had a slew of issues. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hadland is suing for unspecified damages under claims of negligence, product liability and breach of warranties.

Peloton has had publicity struggles over the past year, after several children were injured and one allegedly died from the company’s treadmills.

Last month, the luxury fitness giant took another blow when its shares tanked after a character on the “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That…” suffered a fatal heart attack following a ride on the pricey stationary bike.

Peloton also nixed a commercial with “SATC” actor Chris Noth after two women accused him of sexual assault.

Valentina Hadland says she’s enduring “permanent damages to” both her ankles. Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Thursday, The Post reported that Peloton was delaying the opening of a $400 million Ohio factory, but company CEO John Foley on Friday denied the claim.

Peloton did not immediately return a request for comment.