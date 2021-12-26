Long Island teen charged with DWI after striking two people, killing one

A teenager has been charged with allegedly drunken driving after he traveled off the roadway and hit two people who were walking in Islip, New York on Christmas Day, police said Sunday.

Luis Trujillo, 67, of Islip, and Veronica Deleon, 47, of Brentwood, were walking in front of an apartment building at 2455 Union Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. when the Honda Pilot driven by the 18-year-old struck them, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Trujillo died at the scene and Deleon was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries.

The teenager was charged with driving while intoxicated, cops said.

Police didn’t release his name but said charges could be updated by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. A message left there wasn’t immediately returned.