Long Island rescue crews free horse from being trapped in pool

This 911 call was truly a horse of a different color.

First responders in Suffolk County, Long Island responded to an emergency call Sunday morning of a horse that was trapped in the pool the backyard of a residential home in Bohemia, police said in a statement on Facebook.

Penny, a 3-year-old black mare, was stuck in the deep end of an in-ground pool at her owners’ residence and got entangled in the pool cover, cops said.

With help from Bohemia Fire Department and Emergency Service Section officers, they managed to free the horse and lead her out through the shallow end of the pool.

After the rescue, smiling responders posed for a picture with Penny in front of her stable.