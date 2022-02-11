Long Island Rail Road President Philip Eng announces retirement

Long Island Railroad President Philip Eng announced his retirement on Thursday, the MTA said.

Metro North President Catherine Rinaldi has been named as his interim replacement.

Eng had served as head of the commuter line since 2018 when he replaced embattled Patrick Nowakowski, who stepped down after a state report showed that LIRR performance was the worst it has been in 18 years.

Under Eng’s leadership, the railway saw its best on-time performance in its history and spearheaded its East Side Access project which will expand LIRR service to Grand Central Station, which is expected to be completed later this year.

“I can retire knowing that I leave the LIRR well positioned for continued success with a dedicated management team and a tenacious workforce who are delivering the best train performance in LIRR history while fulfilling our commitments on a historic capital program,” Eng wrote in his resignation letter. “I will always fondly look back on my time working with the MTA family as one of the highlights of my career. The MTA is the backbone of New York – and I will always cherish the opportunity I had working alongside our hardworking, dedicated workforce.”

Philip Eng served as head of the commuter line since 2018. MTA

A general view of a Long Island Railroad train or LIRR train as seen at Penn Station in New York, NY on August 6, 2020. Christopher Sadowski

Catherine Rinaldi will serve as Interim President of MTA Long Island Rail Road effective February 26. Metropolitan Transportation Auth

Rinaldi will concurrently head both railways, the MTA said. The Huntington native previously served as Vice President and General Counsel at the Long Island Rail Road from 2008 to 2011.

Rinaldi was named the 2018 Woman of the Year by the Greater New York Chapter of the Women’s Transportation Seminar.

“Cathy Rinaldi is a proven leader with nearly twenty years of experience at the MTA, having served in leadership positions at headquarters and both commuter railroads,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement.. “At Metro-North, she has led efforts to improve system reliability, achieve excellent customer service, and continue the intensive infrastructure work essential to maintaining system safety. She has great relations with labor, has the respect of her staff and puts the customer first.”