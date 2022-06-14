Long Island park sees multiple children hurt after bounce house collapses

Five little kids landed at the hospital Tuesday when the giant inflatable slide they were playing on toppled over at a Long Island park, authorities said.

Some of the children were thrown into the air and landed onto the tennis court, according to WABC.

The elementary-school students, ages 6 and 7, were at Wyandanch Park in Wyandanch for field day around 9:45 a.m. when the contraption suddenly fell over, Suffolk County cops said.

A group of 6- and 7-year-olds was playing on a bouncy house until it collapsed at a Long Island park. ABC7

Fourteen kiddies were on the slide at the time, authorities said.

One of the kids suffered a broken leg, while four others were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

“There was too much people in the bouncy house, and then the thing fell over,” a 7-year-old named Jayson told the network. “And some people got hurt, and they went to the hospital. … Some of them fall on me, and some of them did not.”

Jayson’s mom, Juania Randolph, said of her son, “I came and picked him up, so now we’re going to go get him checked out, make sure everything is OK.”