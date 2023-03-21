Long Island mom Jennifer Nelson, charged with running over teen, tells judge she’s broke

The Long Island mom charged with twice running over her bullied son’s alleged teen tormentor was given a court-appointed lawyer after telling a judge she was broke.

Jennifer Nelson, 35, quivered in Suffolk County court Tuesday as she told Judge Timothy Mazzei she had to fire her private lawyer in her attempted murder case stemming from the alleged vehicular assault on the 15-year-old victim outside a local bagel shop n October.

“She’s a mess,” former lawyer Paul D’Emilia told The Post. “She’s quivering in the courtroom.

“Miss Nelson did not have the funds to pay for a private attorney and ask the court to appoint one. That’s her financial situation. This is a single mom with a real job. She works for a pretty big well-known entity and this is causing her problems,” D’Emilia said. “She’s beleaguered.”

Nelson, of Shirley, is charged with slamming her car into a 15-year-old boy in the parking lot of a Manhattan Bagel shop on Oct. 7 — then running over the teen twice.

The victim was allegedly part of a group of teens who were bullying her son and took his sneakers across from William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach.





Jennifer Nelson, 35, is charged with twice running over a 15-year-old boy she believed was bullying her son on Oct. 7 outside a Long Island bagel shop, prosecutors said. Dennis A. Clark





Attorney Paul D’Emilia, left, was fired by Nelson because he said she’s broke. Dennis A. Clark

As a result of the crash, the teen was sent to the hospital with multiple abrasions, fractures to his pelvis and ribs, and a punctured lung.

Nelson then allegedly tried to trade in her leased 2020 Honda Passport in a botched attempt to throw cops off her tail.

“This defendant’s incredibly misguided attempt to avenge the alleged victimization of her own child is no excuse,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Ierney said in a statement after Nelson’s arrest last month.

“Citizens cannot take the law into their own hands, and should instead work with law enforcement and my office to seek justice in every case.”

Outside the courtroom Tuesday, D’Emilia defended Nelson, despite being fired.

“Her son was brutally bullied at that school numerous times before her son called her on that day,” he said. “She rushed out of work to go get him, found him in the parking lot surrounded by these bullies, his shoes missing and she went to pull him out of there.”

D’Emilia said Nelson went to the school to report the bullying and returned to the area of the incident more than an hour later to pick up food at a local deli.

“I don’t think she was trying to run over that boy,” he said. “I think she was pulling into a parking spot frankly. This was not some ‘heat of the moment’ situation where she was running down this kid.”





She was given a court-appointed lawyer Tuesday. Newsday/James Carbone

Police later charged two teenagers in the alleged robbery of Nelson’s son — but the injured 15-year-old was not one of them.

Nelson and her new court-appointed lawyer, Katherng Fernandez, declined to comment.

Nelson remains free without bail and is due back in court on April 18.