Long Island mom allegedly ran over teen -- twice -- to avenge her bullied son

A Long Island mom allegedly ran over a 15-year-old boy with her car — twice — to avenge her bullied son.

Jennifer Nelson, 35, of Shirley in Suffolk County is now charged with attempted murder for allegedly slamming her car into the teen in the parking lot of a Manhattan Bagel shop in October, then running him over two times, because she believed he had earlier bullied and robbed her son.

Nelson then tried to trade in her leased 2020 Honda Passport for a different model to throw cops off her trail, prosecutors say.

“This defendant — an adult — allegedly thought she could take the law into her own hands to kill a 15-year-old in the process,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement Monday, as Nelson was indicted in the crime.

“This defendant’s incredibly misguided attempt to avenge the alleged victimization of her own child is no excuse,” he said. “Citizens cannot take the law into their own hands, and should instead work with law enforcement and my office to seek justice in every case.”





Suffolk County prosecutors said Jennifer Nelson of Shirley ran over a 15-year-old boy twice outside Manhattan Bagels to avenge her bullied son. Google Maps

Authorities said two teenagers were later arrested in the alleged robbery of Nelson’s son, but the victim in the hit-and-run was not one of them.

According to prosecutors, an enraged Nelson had driven her car into the parking lot of a Dunkin’ Donuts across the street from William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach on Oct. 7 and confronted a group of teenagers while wielding a knife and a small bat.

The 15-year-old boy walked away and into the bagel shop parking lot — with Nelson getting back behind the wheel and following the teen, prosecutors said.

She slammed into him and knocked him to the ground, then “proceeded to drive over the victim, up onto a curb, reversed, drove over the victim again,” authorities said.

The boy suffered multiple fractures to his pelvis, six fractured ribs, a punctured lung and “numerous bruises and abrasions,” the DA’s office said in a release.





Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Nelson took the law into her own hands to avenge her bullied son. Suffolk County District Attorney

In an e-mail to The Post Monday, Nelson’s lawyer, Paul D’Emilia, called the district attorney’s version of the incident “unfortunate and misleading” and said prosecutors’ account “attempted to conflate two separate events that day as one continuous occurrence.

“Ms. Nelson received a frantic telephone call from her son who was, once again, being bullied and physically assaulted in the parking lot outside William Floyd High School,” D’Emilia said. “She found him shoeless and surrounded by tormentors when she drove up a few minutes later.

“After fending off her son’s attackers, she drove to both the junior high school as well as the senior high school to report the incident and also try to retrieve her son’s sneakers.”

D’Emilia said Nelson struck the teen nearly two hours later when she drove her son home.

“A group of males were running through the streets, and one of the young men received injuries after striking Ms. Nelson’s car,” he said. “Ms. Nelson did not see nor recognize the young man who was injured.”





Suffolk County prosecutors said Nelson initially confronted a group of teens who were “tormenting” her son outside a local Dunkin’ Donuts on Oct. 7. Google Maps

He said his client was “completely taken by surprise” and did not see the teen running toward her car — and said the victim “ran off after the incident.”

Nonetheless, Nelson was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in serious physical injury.

Suffolk County prosecutors asked that she be held at $250,000 cash bail or a $1 million bond, but Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei released her without bail.

Nelson is due back in court March 21.