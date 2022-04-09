Long Island man Quay-Sean Hines arrested in shooting of Northwell Health employee Amelia Laguerre

A Long Island man was arrested Friday and charged with the fatal shooting of a Northwell Health employee last week, police said.

Quay-Sean Renard Hines, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Amelia Laguerre, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Laguerre was shot in a publicly-accessible parking garage underneath a medical office complex in New Hyde Park, hospital and law enforcement officials said.

The slain woman was a Queens resident who had worked for Northwell Health for a decade, according to PIX11.

Earlier in the investigation, police indicated she may have been targeted in the attack, possibly by someone she knew.

“This person was probably waiting in the wings. If you were down in that parking garage, it’s kind of dim lighting,” Police Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said during an April 1 press conference. “He was probably lurking … and then just came out on her.”

Cops did not say Friday if there is a connection between Hines and the victim.

More details are expected to be disclosed during a Saturday morning press conference at Nassau County Police headquarters in Mineola.

Hines, of Bay Shore, is set to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday.