Long Island man Mark Small allegedly killed girlfriend Marivel Estevez in luxury apartment

A Long Island man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at her luxury apartment building, cops said.

Mark Small, 55, fatally shot 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the bedroom of her apartment in Mineola just after 11:15 a.m. on July 30, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Surveillance footage shows Small entered her apartment the night of July 28, Nassau County Police Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick told reporters on Wednesday, WABC reported.

Once inside, Small opened fire and killed Estevez. He then took off in her car along with her dog and got into an accident on the Long Island Expressway, police said.

“While he was awaiting police arrival, Mark looked to exit the vehicle. As he exited the vehicle, the dog jumped out,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Mark went to get the dog so it didn’t get hit by a car. It didn’t get hit by a car. Mark got hit by a car.”

Marivel Esteva was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend, who then took her car and dog. Facebook

It’s not clear what happened to the dog.

Small was rushed to an area hospital with bone fractures, where he was arrested by police. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday and arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators said Estevez’s friends and family described the pair’s two-year relationship as “tumultuous.” Fitzpatrick said she had recently confided to those close to her that she was considering leaving Small and moving back to Florida.

Marivel Estevez was found dead in her bedroom at her Mineola apartment on July 30. Facebook

The Allure Mineola apartment building, where Marivel Estevez lived and worked. Facebook

Small, of Elmont, formerly owned Grotto Restaurant in Rockville Centre before it recently closed, police said. Estevez worked in the leasing office of the building, which is managed by Bozzuto Management Company.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of our beloved colleague and friend Marivel Estevez,” Buzzuto told WABC in a statement. “She will be profoundly missed by all those who knew and loved her. We would like to recognize and thank the Nassau County Police Department for all their efforts.”

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $10,000 to help cover funeral expenses.

“Marivel, a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend,” campaign organizer Courtney Roberts wrote. “Anyone who knew Marivel loved her. She was a breath of fresh air with a smile that would light up any room.”