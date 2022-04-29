Long Island man killed in drive-by shooting outside of his home

A Long Island man was killed in a drive-by shooting outside of his home on Friday morning, cops said.
Terry Long, 32, was fatally shot outside his residence in a quiet Ronkonkoma neighborhood in Suffolk County around 8:50 a.m. by a shooter who opened fire from a passing vehicle, police said.
Long was transported to Stony Brook Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they believe Long was targeted.
“What we’ve learned so far is that a … resident of 385 Wildwood had started his car, went back into the house, came back to his car and a number of shots were fired at him and his car and at the house,” Suffolk County Police’s Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said at a briefing on Friday, ABC 7 reported.
Cops have not yet identified the suspect and no arrests have been made. A description of the shooter’s vehicle was not immediately available.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.