Long Island jewelry store London Jewelers robbed by men with sledgehammer

Police on Long Island are searching for four men who brazenly robbed a jewelry store with a sledgehammer in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The crew burst into London Jewelers at Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale around 4 p.m., a Nassau County Police spokeswoman told The Post.
They took a sledgehammer to the glass display cases and made off with an unknown number of luxury watches before they fled in a vehicle, cops said.
Nobody was injured in the heist, police said.
The value of the stolen watches is unknown, according to police.