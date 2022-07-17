Long Island jewelry store London Jewelers robbed by men with sledgehammer

Police on Long Island are searching for four men who brazenly robbed a jewelry store with a sledgehammer in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crew burst into London Jewelers at Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale around 4 p.m., a Nassau County Police spokeswoman told The Post.

They took a sledgehammer to the glass display cases and made off with an unknown number of luxury watches before they fled in a vehicle, cops said.

Nobody was injured in the heist, police said.

The value of the stolen watches is unknown, according to police.

Jim Staubitser