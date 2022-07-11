Long Island couple killed in fiery crash: cops

A man and woman were killed in a fiery crash on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island early Monday, cops said.

Travis T. Williams, 45, was driving “at a high rate of speed” and lost control as he headed east on the parkway approaching Exit 40 in the town of Islip around 1:15 a.m., according to the New York State Police.

He veered off the road and smashed into a tree, causing his ride to catch fire, authorities said.

The North Babylon Fire Company and Suffolk County Police respond to an accident on the eastbound Southern State Parkway. Paul Mazza / New York Post

The crash left the black car completely engulfed in flames, and the hood of the vehicle appeared blown off. Paul Mazza / New York Post

The driver veered off the road and smashed into a tree, causing his ride to catch fire, authorities said. Paul Mazza / New York Post

Williams died at the scene, police said.

Williams’ passenger, Shenella Braithwaite, 35, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to authorities.

The crash left the black car completely engulfed in flames, and the hood of the vehicle appeared blown off as firefighters worked the scene, photos show.

State police, along with the North Babylon Fire Department and EMS, responded to the scene, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.