Lobbyists clean up in post-COVID NYC as parties seek Eric Adams’ ear

The money is rolling in again for politically-connected lobbyists seeking to influence Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council on behalf of well-heeled clients and powerful interest groups after a lull during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new city assessment reveals.

Compensation for lobbyists shot up 16% last year — up from $104.2 million in 2021 to $121.1 million in 2022, according to the annual study, prepared by the City Clerk’s Office, which regulates the lobbying industry in the Big Apple.

The lobbying charge was led in great measure by construction and real estate interests.

The surge comes two years after businesses dropped their spending on influence peddlers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s also a significant uptick over the pre-pandemic spending of $113.2 million in 2019.

Clients spent $106 million on lobbying City Hall in 2020.

The real estate/construction sector — which needs to get rezoning projects approved by the Council and mayor — accounted for 34% of all the spending on lobbyists, far more than any other industry, followed by community interest/not-for-profit groups, with 18%.

Vornado Realty, which is seeking to redevelop the Penn Station neighborhood, potentially including a bid to erect a casino there, spent $730,246 to gain the ear of power players on either side of City Hall.





A coalition of landlords and homeowners — Homeowners for an Affordable NY — paid $1.4 million to lobbyist George Fontas to oppose “Good Cause Eviction” legislation that would make it harder for landlords to raise rents or evict tenants during lease renewals.

The highest compensated lobbyist for the sixth consecutive year was Suri Kasirer’s firm, Kasirer LLC, with $17 million in clients’ business, nearly double the second highest, Bolton-St. John’s, with a $9 million haul.

New players putting their chips on lobbyists to woo Adams and city lawmakers last year are firms eyeing bids for a casino in the Big Apple..

Mets owner Steve Cohen’s New Green Willets company paid $436,665 to seven different lobbyists last year. Cohen is looking to build a casino or other entertainment venues around the Mets’ CitiField home.

Meanwhile, Seminole Hard Rock also paid $405,000 on lobbying Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and the Council.





A state regulatory agency will award up to three downstate casino licenses. But the mayor and council members will have the power to veto or approve a casino site under the law through representation on local siting boards, so gaming operators need to win their support.

Among the other top lobbying ventures:

A group chaired by the Rev. Al Sharpton, the Civil Rights Foundation, earmarked $519,000 to lobbyist Davidoff Hutcher in a campaign to get space for a new civil rights museum in Harlem. That included discussions with Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, records show. A planned development at 145th Street near Lenox Avenue that would have housed the Civil Rights Museum fell through following local opposition last year.

The NYS Trial Lawyers spent $742,841 to protect the interests of the litigation industry.

Cable giant Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum and local news channel NY1, paid $570,000 on lobbying.

Northwell Health, the state’s largest hospital network which has expanded its footprint in the city, spent $548,000. Northwell is seeking to modernize its Lenox Hill hospital on the Upper East Side.

RJ Reynolds Tobacco spent $441,000 to fight legislation that would ban menthol and other flavored cigarettes in the city. Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing resistance as she pushes for a statewide ban.





Food delivery app service DoorDash spent $416,000. The firm has fought city lawmakers over imposing caps on fees it can charge restaurants for deliveries.

Astoria Owners LLC spent $267,221 to help win zoning approval for the three-tower Halletts North housing development in Astoria, Queens near the corner of Third Street and 26th Avenue. Local Councilwoman Tiffany Caban endorsed the plan.

Other powerful groups have their own in-house lobbyists.

Both the United Federation of Teachers and the Greater NY Hospital Associations spent slightly more than $175,000 apiece on lobbying the mayor and council. The UFT is currently opposing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to lift state cap to open more city charter schools.

Lobbyist Suri Kasirer said the real estate construction sector accounts for roughly 30% to 40% of her 233 clients, while not-for-profit firms make up 13% and health, education and technology another 17% combined. Her top paying clients include Vornado, Charter Communications and Northwell Health.

She said much of the firm’s focus also has been aiding clients on post-pandemic recovery and persuading the council and Adams administration to approve much needed new housing.

Kasirer’s other clients include the NYC Hotel Association and ROAR (Restaurants Organizing Advocating Rebuilding) and the Fifth Avenue Association.

“We’re trying to help a lot of industries — the restaurant industry and the hotel industry,” she said.