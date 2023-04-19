Liberals take control of NY’s top court following confirmation of Caitlin Halligan

ALBANY — Liberals solidified their control of New York’s top court on Wednesday following the confirmation of attorney Caitlin Halligan as an associate judge on the seven-member Court of Appeals.

“She has an unparalleled record of experience in both public service and private practice,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said following the 47-12 vote.

“She has advocated for tenants, for gun violence prevention and for equal pay for the soccer players of the US Women’s National Team.”

The newly confirmed associate judge is filling the spot vacated by liberal Chief Judge Rowan Wilson following his Tuesday confirmation as the first black leader of the state judiciary.

Halligan is expected to be a left-leaning swing vote on the court previously dominated by a relatively conservative majority under former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who resigned under a cloud of scandal last summer.

Halligan “fought to hold gun manufacturers liable for the devastation they propagate on our communities and successfully sued the [EPA under President George W. Bush] to regulate the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving catastrophic climate change,” state Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Brad Hoylman-Siga (D-Manhattan) said on the chamber floor Wednesday.

A new liberal majority has national implications considering an outstanding lawsuit backed by the governor challenging congressional lines that helped Republicans take control of the US House last year by flipping several swing districts in supposedly solid-blue New York.





The State Senate confirmed Caitlin Halligan as a new associate judge on the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court. Selendy Gay Eisberg

But the process that got Halligan confirmed is complicating that effort.

Republicans have floated the idea of filing a lawsuit to block her from taking a seat on the court after Albany Democrats passed a state law allowing Hochul to pick Halligan.

Her name had appeared on a list of seven chief judge candidates screened by the state Commission on Judicial Nomination that also included Wilson.

The newly approved statute though allowed Hochul to pick her rather than making the commission compile a new list of potential associate judges to replace Wilson, who was first appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2017.

GOP senators have yet to announce any litigation as of Wednesday evening.

Getting Halligan confirmed could end a months-long political saga that resulted in state Senate Democrats rejecting Hochul’s first pick to lead the court — moderate appellate judge Hector LaSalle — following fierce pushback from organized labor and the political left largely based on a handful of decisions.

“I’m pleased to see that this nominee was treated with the dignity and respect that court of appeals nominees deserve – vigorous debate on either side and a vote,” state Sen. Anthony Palumbo, who previously sued in a bid to force a floor vote on LaSalle.

“I’m glad to see that this nominee was not treated like Hector LaSalle.”