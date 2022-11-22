Libbie Mugrabi arrested for menacing ex-housekeeper with a knife

A wealthy New York socialite who once compared herself to Princess Diana was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking her former housekeeper’s cellphone and menacing her with a knife and mop handle in a July scuffle, cops said.

Libbie Mugrabi, 43 — the ex of billionaire Andy Warhol art collector David Mugrabi — was arrested in her Sag Harbor, New York home on charges of menacing, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon, town police said.

The fight broke out July 31 when the housekeeper complained about money she was owed and ended when the socialite “forcefully and unlawfully” evicted the employee, Southampton police said in a statement.

She was set to be arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court.

Mugrabi’s lawyer called her a “pillar of our community” in the ritzy Hamptons and insisted she was innocent.

Mugrabi was arrested for a July 31, 2022 incident that broke out when her ex-housekeeper complained about money she was owed. libmug/Instagram

“Libbie Mugrabi is a pillar of our community and a law abiding citizen,” Marianne Bertuna, of Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, said in a statement. “The evidence will show that she is innocent of all these charges. We look forward to this matter being swiftly dismissed in its entirety.”

Mugrabi grew up in Deal, New Jersey — the daughter of a plastic surgeon dad and a mother who was a nurse. After culinary school she met David, the son of businessman known for his extension art collection.

The two wed without a prenup and shared a son and daughter called before they called it quits in 2020 in what was called the nastiest divorce in New York City. The pair tussled over a $72 million townhouse, a nine-bedroom estate and control of the Mugrabi art collection.

Libbie and David Mugrabi’s 2020 divorce was considered one of New York’s nastiest. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They finally reached an unspecified settlement after Mugrabi sought $100 million in the divorce, but her ex took her to court claiming she never returned several pieces of art, a Ferrari and a Porsche.

Mugrabi compared herself to Princess Diana during the acrimonious split.

“I had the same thing as her — I got married young,” Mugrabi said in a 2021 interview with The Post.

Mugrabi previously compared herself to Princess Diana. Dave Benett/Getty Images

“She was told what to do and wear,” she said. “And so was I. You’re under control and under a rein. It doesn’t matter what’s fair or what you deserve … After divorce, you can breathe, free of the gilded cage.”

She also launched an accessories in the wake of the split. Over summer, she made headlines when she reported $500,000 worth of clothes and jewelry stolen while she visited the Spanish island of Ibiza.