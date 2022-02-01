LI woman mistaken for anti-cop actress says videos have helped stop vile threats

The Long Island woman who bears the same name as the actress fired over an anti-NYPD funeral rant said on Tuesday the videos she posted begging her attackers to stop — and The Post’s article about them — have helped alleviate some of the vile threats she’d received.

Jacqueline Guzman, 25, took to social media on Sunday in an attempt to clear the air after she started receiving threats from complete strangers who had mistaken her for the other woman.

“The story on the New York Post has definitely helped a lot. People have been sharing it – I think that’s what’s been getting out there,” Guzman told The Post.

After refusing to look at her phone for days, Guzman said she finally started “reading all the comments and messages of support” last night to help her get by.

She said some of the threats have since subsided – but not entirely.

Guzman, who is a gymnastics coach and runs a home-based chocolate vendor business, said she has received “thousands” of threats, including some telling her to kill herself, throughout the saga.

Jacqueline Michelle Guzman started receiving threats after being mistaken for a woman with the same name as her. Dennis A. Clark

Jacqueline Guzman is the actress who was fired after making insensitive comments about the NYPD Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral. tiktok/twitter

She said she hasn’t left her Huntington home in days because she’s fearful of her safety — and plans to go to police to see what she can do to protect herself from future harassment.

The saga kicked off after the actress with the same name filmed a TikTok video last Friday complaining about the inconveniences of fallen NYPD cop Jason Rivera’s funeral.

“We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly. They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them,” the actress ranted.

“Like this is f–king ridiculous.”

Actress Jacqueline Guzman complained that the large funeral was causing her an inconvenience. Paul Martinka

She was widely condemned for her shameful video and was later fired from her Face to Face Films theater company.

The threats against Guzman started almost immediately after the actress’ video went viral. Strangers started calling the gymnastics studio where she worked and targeted her personal and business social media accounts with comments.

“Once the threats started coming in, that’s when it was getting scary. People were saying I was the one getting shot or they’d see me in the casket next,” an emotional Guzman said.

“People saying they were coming for me and they’ll find me. The one that really stood out was… you might as well commit suicide.”

Many people found Guzman’s comment appalling about the NYPD officer’s funeral. G.N.Miller/NYPost

She added: “I shut down, mentally and emotionally. Just having everyone target and harass me… especially for something I’d never do.”

Guzman said she and her sister were forced to post “uncomfortable” videos pointing out it was a case of mistaken identity — as she pleaded with her harassers to stop.

“My name is Jacqueline Michelle Guzman. I am a 25-year-old gymnastics coach and a business owner,” she filmed herself saying.

“This video is to clarify that I am not the Jacqueline Guzman in that video — that awful video. I have been receiving multiple calls and messages and many threats.

“Please stop targeting me and attacking me. I personally cannot handle it.”