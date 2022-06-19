LI man lied about being kidnapped ‘to gain favor’ with ex: cops

A Long Island man told cops he was kidnapped and held for several hours, then confessed he made the whole tale up — to curry some kind of favor with his estranged spouse, authorities say.

Luis Umanzor of Brentwood had told Suffolk County officers that three men grabbed him around 6 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot at 1700 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, according to police.

“Umanzor said the men put a bag over his head, forced him into a car, and kept him at an unspecified location against his will for several hours before dropping him off at a local hospital,” police said in a news release.

When detectives brought Umanzor in for further questioning, he “admitted to lying to police about the kidnapping in an attempt to gain favor with his estranged spouse,” police said.

He was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree and making an apparently sworn statement in the second degree.

He was released on a desk-appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.