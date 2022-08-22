LI man gets 25 years for beating, stomping wife at smoke shop

A Long Island man was sentenced Monday to 25 years behind bars for beating and stomping his wife in a brutal, caught-on-camera attack at a smoke shop last year, authorities said.

Almalik Keller, 43, was found guilty of first-degree assault after he punched, kicked and threw glass bottles at his spouse’s head — then slammed a car door on her leg outside the shop in Wyandanch on Sept. 17, 2021, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Almalik Keller punched, kicked and threw glass bottles at his wife’s head before slamming a car door on her leg last year. Suffolk County District Attorney

Keller’s unidentified wife suffered a black eye, two cuts on her scalp that required stitches, along with a broken left leg that forced her to undergo surgeries to install two steel plates, according to the DA.

When cops tracked down Keller the night of the assault, they found his wife covered in blood and screaming in the backseat of their car, the DA’s office said.

Keller then tried to run but police caught up to him, zapped him with a Taser and arrested him. He was found guilty of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt and resisting arrest for the attack by jury in July.

Along with 25 years in prison, Keller was also sentenced to 20 years post-release supervision.

“Justice has been served and this should send the message that domestic violence cannot and will not be tolerated in Suffolk county,” Raymond Tierney said in a press release Monday.

“I hope today’s sentencing gives the victim a sense of closure and security in knowing that the defendant can no longer cause harm to her or anyone else.”