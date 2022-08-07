LI man arrested for pointing laser at police helicopter

A 32-year-old Long Island man was busted for pointing a green laser at a police helicopter overhead, cops say.

The Nassau County Police helicopter pilot determined that the man trying to disrupt his flight around 11 p.m. Saturday was at the Edgewood Motel on Jericho Turnpike, authorities said.

“After a thorough investigation Nassau County Bureau of Special Operations officers were able to locate the subject inside the motel,” a news release from police said.

Police arrested Lance Lee, 32, of Bayville, the release said.

Lee was charged with directing a laser at an aircraft in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree and obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, police said.

Lee was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned Aug. 26 at the First District Court in Hempstead, according to cops.