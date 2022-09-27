LI man admits to beating nephew with metal pipe, fleeing country

A Long Island man admitted in court Monday to beating two of his nephews so severely that one lost his leg — and to fleeing the country after his arrest in the case.

Carlos Ortega of Central Islip pleaded guilty to viciously attacking two of his relatives with a metal pipe and escaping to Guatemala, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Tuesday.

According to court documents, Ortega’s nephews showed up at his house in August 2018 to take their grandparents, who were visiting from Guatemala, out to dinner.

Ortega was so enraged upon seeing the boys at his home that he grabbed a metal pipe from his work truck and chased after them, officials said.

One nephew, who was 23 at the time, tried to escape, but Ortega pummeled his leg with the pipe several times.

The second nephew confronted his uncle, and Ortega struck him in the face with the pipe.

The boys were treated at Southside Hospital. The 23-year-old was beaten so grievously that his leg had to be amputated.

Ortega was arrested and arraigned in December 2018 and immediately posted bail, but fled to Guatemala despite surrendering his passport to authorities.

He lived as a fugitive in Central America until he was caught by US Marshals on February 25, 2022. Ortega has been incarcerated since.

Ortega tried to claim he acted in self-defense, but security footage proved that he attacked his nephews without provocation.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office did not disclose why Ortega hammered his relatives and did not immediately respond to requests from The Post.

“This defendant’s assault was vicious enough to cost one of his victims a limb. Instead of

communicating, this defendant chose violence. Then, instead of facing the consequences of his action, this defendant tried to flee to another country,” Tierney said in a statement. “He fled so he would not have to answer for his actions.”

Ortega will be sentenced Nov. 21, 2022.