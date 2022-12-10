Lester Chang insists on residency proof to keep NYC Assembly post

Brooklyn Republican Lester Chang insists he has the proof to show he met residency requirements ahead of last month’s stunning election win over longtime Assemblyman Peter Abbate, Jr. (D-Dyker Heights).

“I am personally offended that anyone would challenge my honor and integrity,” Chang said Saturday at a rally in Sunset Park, where he was joined by other Republican pols and supporters.

Chang was speaking for the first time since state Assembly Democrats announced their effort to block him from taking over the 49th District seat in southern Brooklyn.

Peter Abbate, Jr. lost to Lester Chang by roughly one percentage point.

He admitted he previously shared a Manhattan apartment with his wife — but swore he was a lifelong Brooklyn resident who kept a dual residence at his childhood home in Midwood.

Democrats are making a stink about Chang’s residency because he voted in Manhattan last year, but his lawyer John Ciampoli said Chang voted there that day because he’s a US Navy veteran and was in the borough on official business.

Sources familiar with the case later showed The Post some of Chang’s financial records that appear to confirm he met the requirement of living in Brooklyn 12 months before Election Day of this year.

Lester Chang will take over the 49th District seat if he meets residency requirements. Getty Images

The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing Dec. 19 in Albany to weigh the matter, ahead of a potential January vote by the full chamber.

If the Assembly votes to boot Chang, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul could call a special election to fill the seat. That could create a path for Abbate to reclaim the seat he first won in 1986 despite his 48.6% to 47.49% upset loss.

Others at Saturday’s rally included Brooklyn Republican Chairman Ted Ghorra, Councilman David Carr (R-Staten Island), and former Republican mayoral candidate and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. Throughout the event, supporters routinely chanted “Lester won!”