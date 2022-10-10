Lee Zeldin’s teen daughters detail terrifying shooting outside family home

Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin teen daughters described Monday how they feared for their lives when bullets flew outside the family’s Long Island home during a possible gang crime over the weekend.

“We’re 16,” Mikayla Zeldin said at the city’s Columbus Day Parade, where her family marched. “To experience something like that at this young age is very scary. We didn’t know if they were coming after us. To have that on our lawn, it’s right in front of our house.”

Her sister, Arianna, said she didn’t know what to think in the confusion at first.

“There were a lot of things going through my head,” she said. “After we both heard gunshots, we thought maybe it was fireworks. We thought it was fireworks because people do that in our neighborhood. So I was very confused.

“When we heard the screaming, we definitely knew it was gunshots,” Arianna said. “When I saw a person on our lawn, I didn’t know if he was the shooter or the one being targeted.”

The teens were alone at the house in Shirley doing their homework shortly before 2:20 p.m. Sunday when shots rang out in the quiet suburban neighborhood.

Zeldin’s twin teen daughters described how they feared for their lives. AP/Mary Altaffer

They initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. AP/Mary Altaffer

Zeldin, the GOP’s tough-on-crime candidate for governor who has served in the House of Representatives since 2015, has said his daughters ran upstairs, locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911.

Two 17-year-old boys, Joel Murphy and Elijah Robinson, were wounded in the shooting, law enforcement sources said. The pair were walking along the street with a pal when shots rang out from a passing dark vehicle, striking the teens and Zeldin’s front-yard fence.

The third teenager, Tyler Smith, 15, who was unhurt, ran home in tears, his older brother, Tyvon Smith, told The Post on Monday.

Suffolk County Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the home of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. John Roca

Zeldin has said one of the slugs came within 10 feet of where his daughters were sitting.

“We could have gotten hurt,” Mikayla Zeldin said. “We could have went to the hospital.

“I’m glad that the people who got hurt went to the hospital,” she added. “I’m glad that they’re OK.”