Lee Zeldin’s attacker threatened ‘you’re done’ before assault

A disgruntled upstate New York man repeatedly told Congressman Lee Zeldin “you’re done” before he attacked the Republican vying to become the state’s next governor, dramatic video shows.

A 35-second clip obtained by WHEC shows the moment the crazed man — identified as David Jakubonis, 43 — lunged at Zeldin, 42, with a curved weapon in his right hand as the Long Island politician was campaigning in Monroe County late Thursday.

“No, you’re done, you’re done, you’re done,” Jakubonis told Zeldin, prompting shocked onlookers in the crowd to wonder what they were witnessing.

“What is he doing?” one woman asked.

Jakubonis also grabbed the gubernatorial hopeful by the arm during the terrifying incident.

Jakubonis managed to reach the stage where Zeldin was speaking to a crowd of several dozen in Perinton, where he made a stop as part of his “Unite to Fire Hochul” tour.

The clip shows Jakubonis being quickly subdued, however, with the help of Zeldin’s team, including his running mate, former NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito.

Attendees gather around Zeldin in the moments before the attack. via REUTERS

David Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport

Zeldin quickly got back on stage and continued his appearance. via REUTERS

Jakubonis was tackled by several people on the stage before he was disarmed and detained with zip ties pulled from campaign posters.

The chaotic clip ended as someone in the crowd claimed Jakubonis had a gun, causing some who attended the rally to panic, the footage shows.

“Go now!” one man said.

“You ain’t going nowhere,” another man told Jakubonis as his ankles were wrapped with zip ties, the footage shows.





Zeldin managed to escape unharmed. He had “just a little scrape” following the attack, state GOP chair Nick Langworthy said.

“He is fine,” Langworthy added. “He’s not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene there.”

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, condemned the attack and said she was relieved that Zeldin wasn’t injured.

A blade is seen after the attack on Zeldin during a campaign stop. Metropolitan Republican Club

The near-disaster occurred on Thursday in Fairport, near Rochester. WHEC.

Zeldin is the Republican candidate for Governor of New York. William Farrington

Jakubonis, of Fairport, was charged with second-degree attempted assault — a felony — and has been released on his own recognizance, Monroe County sheriff’s officials said. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Katie Vincentz, a spokeswoman for Zeldin, said the congressman went back onto the stage after Jakubonis was detained to finish his remarks.

“Far more must be done to make NY safe again,” she tweeted late Thursday. “This is out of hand. Rep. Zeldin is just the latest NY whose life has been affected by the out of control crime & violence in NY. This must stop! Thankfully, we still have exceptional officers answering the call to protect us.”

